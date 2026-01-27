Advertisement
NewsIndiaBlueprint for shared prosperity: PM Modi on India-EU FTA
INDIA EU FTA

'Blueprint for shared prosperity': PM Modi on India-EU FTA

Prime Minister Modi's statement follows Europe and India's conclusion of negotiations on Tuesday for the India-EU FTA, dubbed the "mother of all deals."

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Subhrajit Roy|Last Updated: Jan 27, 2026, 02:14 PM IST|Source: Bureau
'Blueprint for shared prosperity': PM Modi on India-EU FTA Prime Minister Narendra Modi with President of the European Council, António Luís Santos da Costa, and President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen. (Photo: ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hailed the India-EU Free Trade Agreement as a historic milestone, describing it as a decisive chapter in the relationship between two major democratic powers.

"Yesterday was a historic moment when the European Union leaders took part in India's Republic Day celebrations for the first time. Today is another such moment, when two major democratic powers are adding a decisive chapter in their relationship," PM Modi said.

Terming the India-EU Free Trade Agreement as the biggest Free Trade Agreement in its history, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Agreement will boost investment, form new innovation partnerships and strengthen supply chains at the global level...This is not just a trade agreement, it is a blueprint for shared prosperity.

Terming the India–EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA) the biggest trade pact in India’s history, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the deal would boost investment, foster new innovation partnerships, and strengthen global supply chains, describing it as “not just a trade agreement, but a blueprint for shared prosperity.”

"Today, India has concluded the biggest Free Trade Agreement in its history. On 27th January, India signed this FTA with 27 European nations...This will boost investment, form new innovation partnerships and strengthen supply chains at the global level...This is not just a trade agreement, it is a blueprint for shared prosperity," PM Modi said.

How will ordinary people benefit from the India–EU FTA deal?

The India–EU Free Trade Agreement is expected to benefit not just governments and businesses but also ordinary citizens by boosting trade, lowering prices, creating jobs, and accelerating economic growth.

Key benefits include:

Cheaper imported goods:

With reduced tariffs, goods imported from European countries will become more affordable for Indian consumers. Luxury cars such as BMW, Audi, and other premium brands are expected to see price reductions.

Boost to ‘Make in India’ and job creation:

India's textile and footwear industries are likely to benefit significantly. As EU duties come down from around 10 per cent to zero, exports will rise, helping generate new employment opportunities.

Stronger manufacturing and IT sector:

Cheaper high-tech machinery from Europe will support manufacturing and production in India. The IT sector is also expected to benefit from improved access to advanced technology and markets.

New markets for key Indian industries:

India’s gems and jewellery, leather, and pharmaceutical sectors will gain access to the vast European market. The pharma sector, in particular, is expected to grow rapidly with seamless entry into Europe.

