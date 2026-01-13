Decisive Push For People-First Mobility: Bhagwant Mann Govt Redraws Punjab’s Public Transport Map

CHANDIGARH: Punjab’s public transport system is set for a fundamental transformation as the Bhagwant Singh Mann-led Government undertakes one of the most comprehensive expansions of state-run bus services in recent years. The decision to add 1,279 buses to the government-operated fleet is not merely an exercise in numbers; it reflects a clear policy choice to prioritise affordability, safety, accessibility and last-mile connectivity for ordinary citizens across urban and rural Punjab.

At present, Punjab operates 2,267 buses, with 1,119 under PUNBUS (Punjab State Bus Stand Management Company Limited). The Mann Government has approved a calibrated expansion through both direct procurement and leasing, ensuring rapid augmentation without compromising fiscal prudence. Of the total additions, 796 buses will be purchased outright while 483 will be inducted under the kilometre scheme, allowing the State to respond flexibly to demand patterns and route requirements.

The backbone of this expansion lies in the procurement of 696 ordinary buses and 100 midi buses. PUNBUS will receive 387 ordinary buses, while PRTC (Pepsu Road Transport Corporation) will be strengthened with 309. The addition of 100 midi buses to PRTC is particularly significant, as these smaller, more agile vehicles are ideally suited for intra-city movement and rural routes where large buses are impractical. This approach directly addresses long-standing gaps in connectivity for smaller towns and villages that have historically remained underserved.

What’s notable about this expansion is how the Bhagwant Mann Government is using it to implement visible reforms on the ground. All newly procured ordinary buses will meet AIS-153 requirements, bringing in stronger safety and accessibility features. Improved boarding for passengers with reduced mobility, wheelchair-friendly access, and better noise, vibration and harshness performance reflect a shift towards greater comfort and dignity for both passengers and drivers. Fire detection systems, clear emergency signage, GPS, CCTV, LED lighting and night lamps help embed stronger safety infrastructure particularly for women travelling after dark.

Environmental responsibility has been woven into the expansion strategy as well. Under the kilometre scheme, PUNBUS will add more Volvo buses, along with 100 HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning) buses and 100 ordinary buses, taking its total fleet strength to 1,721. The HVAC buses will comply with Bharat Stage VI norms, ensuring reduced emissions and better public health outcomes. PRTC, too, will add 254 ordinary buses and 14 integral coach buses under the same scheme, alongside its purchase-based additions.

In aggregate terms, PRTC will be strengthened with 670 additional buses, while 602 buses from the overall expansion will join PUNBUS. This balanced distribution ensures that both undertakings are adequately equipped to improve service frequency, reliability and route coverage across the State. Importantly, the fleet induction will begin from March and proceed in a staggered manner, allowing for smooth operational integration without disrupting existing services.

Under the leadership of CM Bhagwant Singh Mann, this expansion captures the governing philosophy of the Punjab Government: public services must be efficient, safe and accessible, not profit-driven or exclusionary. By strengthening PUNBUS and PRTC, the Bhagwant Mann Government is reaffirming the role of the State as a reliable mobility provider, easing daily commutes, supporting economic activity, and restoring public confidence in government-run transport.

In a State where affordable transport directly impacts access to education, healthcare and employment, the addition of 1,279 modern, safe and environment-compliant buses marks a structural intervention, not a cosmetic one. It signals that Punjab’s roads will increasingly belong to citizens, not just private operators, and that public transport under the Bhagwant Mann Government is being reimagined as a public good, not a neglected obligation.