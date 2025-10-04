Declutter Like A Pro This Diwali: 7 Things You’re Hoarding Without Realising
Decluttering isn’t about being a minimalist; it’s about reclaiming the space and peace of mind. Starting small and staying consistent is the key to achieving a clutter-free home this festive cleaning season.
Trending Photos
Decluttering isn’t just about throwing out broken items or old clothes. Sometimes, it’s the everyday things, hiding in plain sight, that create unnecessary stress and require cleaning and organising. Here are 7 surprising things that people could be hoarding without even realising it.
Also Read: Diwali Cleaning Hacks: How To Deep Clean Your Home Without The Stress | A Step-By-Step Guide
1- Old Cords and Chargers
The charger to the phone you had five years ago is probably still tangled in a drawer somewhere at home. If it doesn’t connect to anything that is currently being used, it’s time to let it go.
2- Expired Coupons
Stacks of outdated coupons or receipts clutter up wallets and kitchen drawers. Unless they are for tax, warranty purposes or some other essential use, it could be thrown out.
3- Unused Beauty Products
Those half-used lipsticks that were bought on a shopping spree in 2020 is not something that has to be saved. Such beauty and skincare products have expiry dates so store and throw wisely.
4- Empty Boxes
The “just in case” box that is gathering dust in a corner and cannot be used for anything is not worth cluttering up your space. If it is something that could not come in handy in the future, it should be tossed out.
5- Half-Used Stationery
The half-used stationery that dried up years ago could be deeply sentimental, but if there is space being used up space consider saying goodbye.
6- Single Socks
That lonely sock hoping for a reunion is not being helpful to anyone. If it’s been months, it's not happening.
7- Duplicate Kitchen Items
Three old plastic bottles or five spatulas that are not being used could be recycled.
Also Check: What to Always Keep In Your Wallet — And 5 Things To Never Carry
Decluttering isn’t about being a minimalist; it’s about reclaiming the space and peace of mind. Start small and stay consistent.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Live Tv