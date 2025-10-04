Declutter Like A Pro This Diwali: 7 Things You’re Hoarding Without Realising

Decluttering isn’t just about throwing out broken items or old clothes. Sometimes, it’s the everyday things, hiding in plain sight, that create unnecessary stress and require cleaning and organising. Here are 7 surprising things that people could be hoarding without even realising it.

1- Old Cords and Chargers

The charger to the phone you had five years ago is probably still tangled in a drawer somewhere at home. If it doesn’t connect to anything that is currently being used, it’s time to let it go.

2- Expired Coupons

Stacks of outdated coupons or receipts clutter up wallets and kitchen drawers. Unless they are for tax, warranty purposes or some other essential use, it could be thrown out.

3- Unused Beauty Products

Those half-used lipsticks that were bought on a shopping spree in 2020 is not something that has to be saved. Such beauty and skincare products have expiry dates so store and throw wisely.

4- Empty Boxes

The “just in case” box that is gathering dust in a corner and cannot be used for anything is not worth cluttering up your space. If it is something that could not come in handy in the future, it should be tossed out.

5- Half-Used Stationery

The half-used stationery that dried up years ago could be deeply sentimental, but if there is space being used up space consider saying goodbye.

6- Single Socks

That lonely sock hoping for a reunion is not being helpful to anyone. If it’s been months, it's not happening.

7- Duplicate Kitchen Items

Three old plastic bottles or five spatulas that are not being used could be recycled.

Decluttering isn’t about being a minimalist; it’s about reclaiming the space and peace of mind. Start small and stay consistent.