Decoding International Decade of Indigenous Languages: Preserving, Revitalizing, and Promoting Linguistic Diversity

The United Nations General Assembly, through Resolution A/RES/74/135, has declared the years 2022 to 2032 as the International Decade of Indigenous Languages (IDIL 2022-2032). This landmark declaration aims to shed light on the critical state of many indigenous languages worldwide and mobilize resources and stakeholders to preserve, revitalize, and promote them.

Origins and Objectives: From International Year to International Decade

The proclamation of the International Decade of Indigenous Languages is a significant outcome of the 2019 International Year of Indigenous Languages, a global effort led by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO). As the lead UN agency for the implementation of the International Decade, UNESCO will collaborate with the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UNDESA) and other relevant agencies.

The International Decade's primary goals are to safeguard the right of indigenous peoples to preserve, revitalize, and promote their languages while integrating linguistic diversity and multilingualism into sustainable development initiatives. It provides a unique opportunity to develop policies, foster global dialogue, and engage stakeholders from various backgrounds to support the usage, preservation, revitalization, and promotion of indigenous languages across the globe.

Empowering Indigenous Languages: Implementation and Collaboration

Aligned with the International Decade's objectives, the online platform of IDIL 2022-2032 serves as a hub for building a global community dedicated to indigenous languages. The platform facilitates the sharing of information about activities and events organized worldwide, promotes relevant resources and tools, monitors progress, and creates opportunities for exchange and dialogue among a diverse network of stakeholders.

Through this collaborative approach, governments, indigenous communities, academia, civil society organizations, and language experts can come together to develop and implement policies that empower indigenous languages. Sharing best practices, success stories, and innovative approaches will contribute to the revitalization and promotion of these languages within their respective communities.

Preserving Cultural Heritage: The Importance of Indigenous Languages

Indigenous languages are more than just communication tools. They encapsulate the wisdom, knowledge systems, histories, and cultural identities of indigenous communities. When a language disappears, an irreplaceable piece of cultural heritage is lost forever. Preserving and revitalizing indigenous languages is crucial for fostering cultural diversity, promoting social cohesion, and ensuring the well-being of indigenous peoples.

Moreover, linguistic diversity and multilingualism are essential components of sustainable development. They enable inclusive education, support intercultural dialogue, foster cultural expression, and contribute to the achievement of the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

Looking Ahead: A Global Commitment

The International Decade of Indigenous Languages represents a global commitment to preserving linguistic diversity and empowering indigenous communities. It calls for governments, institutions, and individuals to recognize and respect the rights of indigenous peoples to their languages and to take concrete actions to ensure their preservation and promotion.

By embracing the spirit of multi-stakeholder engagement and harnessing the power of collaboration, the International Decade provides a platform for collective efforts. Together, we can create a world where indigenous languages thrive, contributing to a more inclusive, culturally rich, and sustainable future for all.