American diplomat Henry Kissinger once said, “Leaders who make decisions based on short-term political gain may become the architects of their own destruction.” That is, leaders who take decisions for short-term political advantage may end up crafting their own downfall—perhaps even the downfall of their nation. This quote is now being widely cited in light of former U.S. President Donald Trump's recent actions. A leader known for embracing even terrorist states if offered a good deal, Trump may need to reflect on the wisdom of his own country’s statesman. The world is baffled: why is the U.S. making an oil exploration deal with a country that harboured Osama bin Laden—the mastermind of the deadliest terror attack on American soil?

Just hours after announcing a 25% tariff on India, Trump declared a new agreement with Pakistan. This move has sparked a major question: If Trump sees personal or political gain, is he willing to befriend even those complicit in the deaths of 3,000 Americans? In today's DNA, Zee News analysed how Pakistani General Asim Munir has enchanted US President Trump:

One key figure in this episode is Pakistan's Army Chief Asim Munir, who recently had lunch with Trump at the White House. Questions are swirling over what kind of influence Munir may have exerted. Why is Trump now appearing so enamored with Pakistan? Instead of "Make America Great Again," critics suggest he’s launching a “Make Pakistan Great” campaign.

To understand this shift, it's essential to look at Trump’s recent announcements. Just 7 hours and 43 minutes after slapping tariffs on India, he shared news of a new deal with Pakistan on his social media platform. The move is being seen as a deliberate provocation aimed at India.

Pakistan, whose fragile economy teeters on the brink of collapse, is now gleaming with hope after Trump’s announcement. It sees this as yet another chance to deceive the U.S. and rake in dollars—just as it did with China, drawing billions in investments and then entangling it in debt.

Following the announcement, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif thanked Trump, believing his country has once again fooled Washington. But experts have begun issuing warnings: this trade deal could ultimately backfire on the United States.