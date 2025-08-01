Thiruvananthapuram MP and senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has been drawing attention recently. Not for his widely admired command of the English language, but for the growing tensions between him and his party. What was once considered a minor difference now appears to be a growing fissure. Signs of discord have started to emerge more openly, hinting at deeper disagreements that go beyond surface-level issues.

With the gap widening, questions are being raised about the possible impact on the party’s internal cohesion in the days ahead, especially as Kerala heads toward the 2026 elections. In a recent statement, former KPCC President K. Muraleedharan claimed that Shashi Tharoor is no longer part of the Congress fold and is excluded from all Thiruvananthapuram events.

Explaining the former KPCC President's intention behind the statement, Dr. Josukutty C.A., Head of Political Science Department, Kerala University, said that though this was a personal statement, it also reflects the mood of the Congress party in Kerala, and to an extent, that of the Congress leaders at a higher level.

"Though the party is not ready to kind of expel, the party wants to distance Tharoor to the extent possible without formally expelling him from the party," he said.

Experts believe that a leader of Tharoor's stature will quit if sidelined or ignored. The Congress party has already begun sidelining him. One such incident was when the Congress party did not nominate Tharoor to speak in the Lok Sabha during the Operation Sindoor debate.

Meanwhile, Dr. Sajid Ibrahim, Political Science Professor at Kerala University, also believes that the Kerala Congress leaders are not ready to accept him as the Chief Ministerial face of Kerala for the upcoming elections.

Can BJP Capitalize On The Rift?

Dr. Josukutty said that while Tharoor has a support base, his switch to the BJP won't damage Congress. “He is not a grassroots politician in Kerala compared to other prominent leaders. Of course, he has an appeal among the middle class and certain upper-class sections. But if he breaks away from Congress and takes an independent path without joining the BJP, nothing much will change for Congress,” Dr. Josukutty noted.

He, however, explained that Tharoor’s exit could benefit the BJP on some level. “If Tharoor were to switch over to the BJP, the saffron party would surely benefit politically. However, the chances of him joining directly are very low as of now,” he added.

“BJP is not going to get any benefit out of Shashi Tharoor because his winning an election in Kerala as a BJP candidate is slim. People won’t accept it if he were to move parties," said Dr Ibrahim.

Shashi Tharoor's Ambitions

Dr. Josukutty also stated that Shashi Tharoor harbours ambitions of becoming Kerala’s Chief Minister, but the party high command and Kerala Congress are unlikely to accept him as the face of the state.

His recent statements, seen as supportive of PM Narendra Modi, have only deepened unease within Congress, putting the party in a difficult position.

Kerala has a complex demographic landscape, and while Shashi Tharoor alone cannot carry or sink Congress in the upcoming polls, he is bound to be a significant factor.