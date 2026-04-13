‘Dedicated to women's power’: PM Modi on Women Reservation Bill

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the Women’s Reservation is essential.

Speaking at the ‘Nari Shakti Vandan Sammelan' in New Delhi PM Modi said, “This decision is dedicated to women's power. It is dedicated to the veneration of women's power. Our country's Parliament is close to creating a new history.”

Ahead of the special Parliament session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India is set to take one of the biggest decisions of the 21st century, calling the proposed women's reservation legislation a historic step dedicated to "Nari Shakti.”

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#WATCH | Delhi: At the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Sammelan', Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "This decision is dedicated to women's power. It is dedicated to the veneration of women's power. Our country's Parliament is close to creating a new history. A new history that will realise… pic.twitter.com/0iSjIXj6VT — ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2026

"Amidst these crucial milestones in the country's journey of development, India is about to take one of the biggest decisions of the 21st century. I am saying with great responsibility that this is one of the important decisions among the important decisions of the 21st century. This decision is dedicated to Nari Shakti. Dedicated to Nari Shakti Vandan,” said PM Modi.

Prime Minister Modi noted that the decision would transform a long-held vision into reality and place social justice at the heart of governance and decision-making.

"This decision is dedicated to women's power. It is dedicated to the veneration of women's power. Our country's Parliament is close to creating a new history. A new history that will realise the concepts of the past. One that will fulfil the resolutions of the future. A resolution for an India that is egalitarian, where social justice is not just a slogan, but a natural part of our work culture, our decision-making process. The time has come to end decades of waiting, from the state assemblies to the country's Parliament; it is 16th, 17th and 18th April," he said.

"Our country's Parliament is close to creating a new history. A new history that will realize the visions of the past, that will fulfill the resolutions of the future. A resolve for an India that is egalitarian, where social justice is not merely a slogan, but a natural part of our work culture, our decision-making process," Prime Minister added.

He said India stands on the verge of taking one of the most significant decisions of the 21st century, calling it a historic step for women’s empowerment and a long-awaited measure that has enjoyed cross-party support for decades.

"Amidst these crucial milestones in our nation's development journey, India stands on the brink of making one of the most significant decisions of the 21st century. I say with great responsibility that this decision will be among the most important of our time. It is a decision dedicated to the empowerment of women, a true tribute to the strength and reverence of womanhood," he added.

"The need to provide reservations for women in democratic structures has been felt by everyone for decades. This discourse has been going on for nearly 4 decades. It includes efforts by all parties and many generations. Every party has advanced this idea in its own way," PM Modi further said.

He said there was a unanimous demand to implement the Women's Empowerment Act by 2029, adding that Parliament will hold a comprehensive discussion on the issue from April 16, and expressing hope that all parties will work together to take the initiative forward in the interest of women's empowerment.

"There was also a unanimous demand that it (Women's Empowerment Act) should be implemented by 2029 at any cost... We are keeping the 2029 deadline in mind, a comprehensive discussion on this is going to take place in Parliament from April 16th. It is our endeavour and our desire that this work be done with mutual cooperation and participation, this time too... With everyone's collective efforts, the dignity of the entire House will reach new heights. Every woman in the country will also be happy that every party has risen above politics and taken up this important task for their benefit," he said.

A national-level 'Nari Shakti Vandan Sammelan' is being organised in support of the proposed amendment to operationalise the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, 2023, at Vigyan Bhawan.



(with ANI inputs)

