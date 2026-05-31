‘Dedicated worker can also become Chief Minister’: Karnataka CM-designate DK Shivakumar



Karnataka CM-Designate DK Shivakumar Emphasises Rise of Dedicated Party WorkersBengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister-designate DK Shivakumar on Sunday reflected on his remarkable political journey, asserting that committed and dedicated party workers can indeed rise to the highest position in the state.

His comments came as he prepares to take oath as the next Chief Minister of Karnataka.Speaking to reporters, Shivakumar said, “I have been in the party since 1979-80. Starting as a student leader, I brought people from every school and college into the party fold. Everyone should be happy about this. A dedicated worker like you can also become Chief Minister.”

Shivakumar’s ascent to the top post is seen as a significant moment for the Congress party in Karnataka. Having served as Deputy Chief Minister for the past three years under Siddaramaiah, he has now been unanimously elected as the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader.

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His long innings in politics, spanning over four decades, began at the grassroots level and gradually saw him emerge as one of the most influential leaders in the state.In a separate note, Shivakumar extended warm greetings and best wishes to Indian cricketer Virat Kohli, who is eyeing glory in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) final.

Praising Kohli's consistent performance, he said, “He has played very well this year too. On behalf of Karnataka fans, RCB fans, the state, and the government of Karnataka, I wholeheartedly wish him success.”

The swearing-in ceremony of DK Shivakumar as Chief Minister is scheduled for June 3 at Lok Bhavan in Bengaluru. The formal process gained momentum after former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah tendered his resignation on May 28.

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Shivakumar later submitted a letter to Karnataka Governor Thawarchand Gehlot, officially informing him about his unanimous election as the CLP leader. The Governor accepted the resignation of the previous government, dissolved the outgoing Council of Ministers, and requested Siddaramaiah to continue in a caretaker capacity until the new government is sworn in.Meanwhile, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge stated that the composition and size of the new cabinet are yet to be finalised.

Speaking to reporters at Kalaburagi airport, Kharge said, “We have to see, no proposal has come yet. Once it does, we’ll decide how many ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers to appoint. We’ll know more after June 3.”

The leadership change in Karnataka is being closely watched across the country. The inclusion of potential Deputy Chief Ministers and the finalisation of the ministry size are expected to be key talking points in the coming days.

(with ANI inputs)