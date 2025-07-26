'Deep As Ocean': PM Modi, Muizzu Affirm Centuries-Old Maldives-India Relation Amidst Reset

New Delhi: In a powerful symbol of renewed cooperation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu reaffirmed the enduring bond between India and the Maldives during a state banquet in Malé on Friday, celebrating 60 years of diplomatic relations.

During the banquet, hosted in PM Modi's honour, President Muizzu reflected on the shared history between the two nations. “This year marks 60 years of diplomatic relations between the Maldives and India, a milestone that reflects not only our shared history but also the depth and resilience of our partnership,” he said. “Yet, the bond between our people predates diplomatic formalities. For centuries, the Indian Ocean has witnessed our exchanges as traders, travellers, and neighbours. Today, it continues to unite us with ties that no tide can break.”

The banquet marked a significant moment in bilateral diplomacy, with PM Modi becoming the first state guest of President Muizzu’s tenure. Modi was also present as the Guest of Honour at the Maldives’ 60th Independence Day celebrations, an honour he described as “deeply meaningful.”

Addressing the gathering, Prime Minister Modi said, “Maldives holds a special place in India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy. This relationship is not just about diplomacy; it's a bond of deep affinity.” He noted that this year also marks the 60th anniversary of India-Maldives diplomatic relations, a symbolic and timely coincidence.

Modi emphasised the historical and cultural links that continue to define the India-Maldives relationship. “Our shared heritage is as old as the monsoon and as sweet as Addu Bondi,” he said, drawing a cultural connection. “Several words in Dhivehi have come from Indian languages. Our tastes, though different, are remarkably similar.”

Highlighting the growing people-to-people ties, Modi shared that the 1 millionth tourist to the Maldives this year was an Indian, underscoring the rising engagement between the citizens of both nations.

President Muizzu praised Modi’s leadership and congratulated him for becoming India’s second-longest-serving Prime Minister. He also thanked the Indian government for its continued support in the Maldives’ economic and development journey. “India has been a true partner and co-passenger on every turn of the Maldives’ development path,” Muizzu said, acknowledging India's support in infrastructure, capacity building, and regional security.

Reaffirming the Maldives’ commitment to building a dynamic, inclusive economy and ensuring regional peace, President Muizzu said India’s role is pivotal in realising those aspirations.

PM Modi echoed that sentiment. “Our relationship thrives on goodwill and mutual trust,” he said. “We are colleagues in the Global South. Today, we have reiterated our commitment to a bright future together, in trade, security, and sustainable development.”

The official banquet was attended by top dignitaries from both nations, including Maldivian Vice President Uz Hussain Mohamed Latheef, Speaker of the People's Majlis Abdul Raheem Abdulla, Special Envoy Mohamed Waheed Hassan, and India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, along with senior officials from both governments.

This visit marks Prime Minister Modi’s first trip to the Maldives since beginning his third term in office.