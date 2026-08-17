The BJP has replaced Amit Malviya with Chhattisgarh-based organiser Deepak Mhaskey as its new IT Cell chief, bringing a chemistry professor-turned-political strategist into a key national role. Mhaskey, who has worked with electoral data, agriculture and public-sector bodies, has been linked to the BJP’s Chhattisgarh organisation for years and now takes charge of the party’s digital operations nationwide.
The change is part of a wider reshuffle of the BJP’s national team under party president Nitin Nabin. Malviya had led the IT Cell for years and was also associated with the party’s work in West Bengal.
Mhaskey, born on March 15, 1968, has a background that is different from the usual profile of a political digital strategist. His qualifications include an MSc in Chemistry, a diploma in cement technology and a certified course in computer programming. His official Engineers India Limited profile says he began his career as a college Chemistry professor.
He later moved into agriculture and developed experience in horticulture and organic farming. EIL records more than 36 years of work in these areas. His career also included a short stint in road construction.
One of the most relevant parts of Mhaskey’s profile for his new BJP role is his work with data. EIL describes him as being particularly interested in collecting and analysing electoral data at the national level, along with information related to government beneficiary schemes.
The company profile says reports prepared by him have been submitted to and used by private and government agencies. That experience could be relevant to a political organisation that increasingly relies on voter information, digital outreach and data-led campaign planning.
Mhaskey has been associated with the BJP organisation in Chhattisgarh for years. His LinkedIn profile lists his connection with the party’s Chhattisgarh IT Cell and identifies him with BJP activities in the state. His public social media profile also describes him as a BJP member in Chhattisgarh.
His long association with the state organisation gives him experience of party work beyond the digital space. His elevation now moves that experience from the state level to the BJP’s national IT setup.
Mhaskey also has experience in corporate governance. He was appointed a non-official independent director of Engineers India Limited in November 2021. He received a second term in March 2025. Company records show that his tenure ended in March 2026.
During his time at EIL, he was associated with board committees covering areas such as audit, corporate social responsibility, risk management and nominations and remuneration. His EIL profile also records his involvement in social welfare programmes, health camps, rural libraries and campaigns to promote digital transactions in rural areas.
Mhaskey has another important public role in Chhattisgarh. He is chairman of the Chhattisgarh Medical Services Corporation Limited, the state government entity involved in medical supplies and related services. The corporation’s own dashboard lists him as chairman.
A recent public profile also identifies him as chairman with minister of state rank.
Mhaskey's appointment comes as the BJP continues to place strong emphasis on digital communication and election campaigns. His data-related experience may become an important part of how the party plans its digital outreach, although the details of his strategy as national IT Cell chief are yet to emerge.
Malviya’s tenure was closely identified with the BJP’s national digital and social media operations. He was still serving as the party’s IT Cell chief as recently as May 2026, when he spoke publicly about the BJP’s West Bengal election victory.
Mhaskey enters the role with a different professional history. His path has moved from teaching Chemistry and agriculture to electoral data, party organisation, corporate governance and a state government-linked position. That combination makes his appointment notable as the BJP reshapes its national team.
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