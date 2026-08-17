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  • /Who is Deepak Mhaskey? The science professor replacing Amit Malviya in BJP's major IT Cell revamp

Who is Deepak Mhaskey? The science professor replacing Amit Malviya in BJP's major IT Cell revamp

Deepak Mhaskey replaces Amit Malviya as BJP IT Cell chief. Know about his chemistry teaching career, BJP links, electoral data work and public roles.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Aug 17, 2026, 05:33 PM IST|Updated: Aug 17, 2026, 05:49 PM IST
Who is Deepak Mhaskey? The science professor replacing Amit Malviya in BJP's major IT Cell revamp
Image Credit: IANS, X/@subhash27059219. Outgoing BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya with newly appointed chief Deepak Mhaskey.

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