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Deepfake row: Delhi HC orders takedown of content targeting Drishti IAS founder

His plea also raised concerns over videos portraying him as endorsing betting and trading platforms, which he claimed were manipulated or created without his consent.

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Published: Sep 29, 2026, 03:54 PM IST|Updated: Sep 29, 2026, 03:54 PM IST
Deepfake row: Delhi HC orders takedown of content targeting Drishti IAS founder

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