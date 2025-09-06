'Deeply Appreciate, Fully Reciprocate': PM Modi Reacts To Trump's ‘Always Friends’ Remark
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday reaffirmed the strength of India-US ties, saying he “deeply appreciates and fully reciprocates” US President Donald Trump’s positive remarks on the bilateral relationship, which he described as a “forward-looking Comprehensive and Global Strategic Partnership.”
"Deeply appreciate and fully reciprocate President Trump's sentiments and positive assessment of our ties. India and the US have a very positive and forward-looking Comprehensive and Global Strategic Partnership," PM Modi said on X.
