Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday reaffirmed the strength of India-US ties, saying he “deeply appreciates and fully reciprocates” US President Donald Trump’s positive remarks on the bilateral relationship, which he described as a “forward-looking Comprehensive and Global Strategic Partnership.”

"Deeply appreciate and fully reciprocate President Trump's sentiments and positive assessment of our ties. India and the US have a very positive and forward-looking Comprehensive and Global Strategic Partnership," PM Modi said on X.