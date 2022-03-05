Deeply concerned about Indians in Ukraine's Sumy: Foreign Ministry

Foreign Ministry today said that it is deeply concerned about its citizen who are stuck in Ukraine's Sumy district, that is currently under attack.

"Have strongly pressed Russian and Ukrainian governments through multiple channels for an immediate ceasefire to create a safe corridor for our students," MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said today in a Tweet.

Bagchi further said that India has advised its students "to take safety precautions, stay inside shelters and avoid unnecessary risks."

"Ministry and our Embassies are in regular touch with the students," Bagchi added.

