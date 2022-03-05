हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Indians in Sumy

Deeply concerned about Indians in Ukraine's Sumy: Foreign Ministry

"Have strongly pressed Russian and Ukrainian governments through multiple channels for an immediate ceasefire to create a safe corridor for our students," MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said today in a Tweet.

Deeply concerned about Indians in Ukraine's Sumy: Foreign Ministry
A group of India students in Sumi had sent a video for government today.

Foreign Ministry today said that it is deeply concerned about its citizen who are stuck in Ukraine's Sumy district, that is currently under attack.

"Have strongly pressed Russian and Ukrainian governments through multiple channels for an immediate ceasefire to create a safe corridor for our students," MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said today in a Tweet.

Bagchi further said that India has advised its students "to take safety precautions, stay inside shelters and avoid unnecessary risks."

"Ministry and our Embassies are in regular touch with the students," Bagchi added.

PM Narendra Modi slams Opposition for politicising Ukraine crisis

