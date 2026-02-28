'Deeply concerned': India issues first statement on developments in Iran and Gulf region

India has voiced deep concern over the escalating situation in Iran and the Gulf region, urging all parties to exercise restraint, avoid further escalation, and prioritise the safety of civilians. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) emphasised that dialogue and diplomacy remain essential to de-escalate tensions and address underlying issues, while respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states.

In a statement, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “India is deeply concerned at the recent developments in Iran and the Gulf region. We urge all sides to exercise restraint, avoid escalation, and prioritise civilian safety. Dialogue and diplomacy should be pursued to address the underlying issues.”

Indian diplomatic missions in the region have been in close contact with nationals and have issued advisories to ensure their safety. The Embassy of India in Tehran instructed all Indian nationals to exercise utmost caution, avoid unnecessary movement, and remain indoors wherever possible amid the evolving situation. It further advised monitoring news updates, maintaining situational awareness, and following guidance from the Embassy.

Similarly, the Embassy of India in Doha issued an advisory urging Indian nationals in Qatar to take care, adhere to news updates, and follow instructions from local authorities. “All Indians are requested to comply with emergency alerts issued by local authorities, avoid military sites, and remain inside buildings unless absolutely necessary to minimise exposure to risk,” the advisory stated.

The Embassy and Consulate in the UAE also cautioned Indian nationals to remain vigilant, avoid non-essential travel, and follow local safety guidelines. Both the Embassy in Abu Dhabi and the Consulate General in Dubai are functioning normally and will provide updates as required. Emergency contact numbers have been shared for Indians in need of assistance.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump confirmed that American forces have launched a “massive and ongoing” operation targeting Iran’s missile infrastructure. Speaking on his social media platform Truth Social, he said, “We are going to destroy their missiles and raze their missile industry to the ground,” underscoring the scale of the US military campaign in the region.

(With IANS inputs)