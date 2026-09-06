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  • /Deeply concerned, rescue ops underway on war footing, says Delhi CM Gupta on building collapse

Deeply concerned, rescue ops underway on war footing, says Delhi CM Gupta on building collapse

Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa also expressed concern over the incident and said efforts are underway to safely rescue those trapped.

Published: Sep 06, 2026, 03:41 PM IST|Updated: Sep 06, 2026, 03:41 PM IST
Deeply concerned, rescue ops underway on war footing, says Delhi CM Gupta on building collapse
Image Credit: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta (Image: IANS)

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