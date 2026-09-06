/Deeply concerned, rescue ops underway on war footing, says Delhi CM Gupta on building collapse

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday expressed concern over the building collapse in R.K. Puram's Satya Niketan area, saying that every possible effort is being made to safely rescue those trapped and she is closely monitoring the situation.



In a tragic incident, a building collapsed near the Shiv Mandir in the Satya Niketan area. Two people were rescued while several are feared trapped in the debris, officials said.

Taking to X, CM Gupta said, "Deeply concerned by the building collapse incident at Satya Niketan, RK Puram. Teams from DDMA, NDRF, Delhi Fire Services, Delhi Police, MCD, CATS and Civil Defence are carrying out rescue operations on a war footing."