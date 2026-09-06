/Deeply concerned, rescue ops underway on war footing, says Delhi CM Gupta on building collapse

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday expressed concern over the building collapse in R.K. Puram's Satya Niketan area, saying that every possible effort is being made to safely rescue those trapped and she is closely monitoring the situation.
In a tragic incident, a building collapsed near the Shiv Mandir in the Satya Niketan area. Two people were rescued while several are feared trapped in the debris, officials said.
Taking to X, CM Gupta said, "Deeply concerned by the building collapse incident at Satya Niketan, RK Puram. Teams from DDMA, NDRF, Delhi Fire Services, Delhi Police, MCD, CATS and Civil Defence are carrying out rescue operations on a war footing."
She said that the adjacent building has been vacated as a precautionary measure.
"Every possible effort is being made to safely rescue those trapped and provide immediate assistance to the affected families. The situation is being closely monitored, and all concerned agencies are working in coordination. The safety and well-being of every citizen remain our highest priority," the Chief Minister added.
Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa also expressed concern over the incident and said efforts are underway to safely rescue those trapped.
"The heartbreaking incident of the building collapse in Satya Niketan is extremely distressing. Relief and rescue operations are ongoing to safely rescue the people trapped in the debris. An ardas to Waheguru Ji that He protect all those trapped in the debris and swiftly reunite them safely with their families. In this sorrowful and difficult time, my deepest condolences are with the affected families," Sirsa posted on X.
Delhi Police said that a rescue operation has been launched at the site. Officials will confirm the number of people trapped later.
According to the officials, several students were residing in the building, which was operating as a Paying Guest accommodation.
Search and rescue operations are ongoing, and officials said further details are awaited.
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