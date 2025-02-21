Amid the row over US President Donald Trump's claim that the previous Biden administration sanctioned $21 million for a 'voter turnout' program in India, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Friday that the reports are deeply concerning and that an investigation is ongoing. India said that the funding report has led to concerns regarding foreign interference in India's internal affairs.

Addressing a weekly press briefing, the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said relevant departments and authorities are looking into the information put out by the United States administration regarding certain US activities and funding.

What MEA Said

"We have seen information that has been put out by the US administration regarding certain US activities and funding. These are obviously very deeply troubling. This has led to concerns about foreign interference in India's internal affairs. Relevant departments and agencies are looking into this matter...It would be premature to make a public comment at this stage. So, relevant authorities are looking into it, and hopefully we can come up with an update on that subsequently," the MEA spokesperson said.

Donald Trump's Kickback Claim

US President Donald Trump claimed on Thursday that the $21 million funding to India for 'voter turnout' was a 'kickback' scheme. Trump made these remarks while speaking at the Republican Governors Association meeting in Washington DC on Thursday. "USD 21 million for voter turnout in India. Why are we caring about India's turnout? We have got enough problems. We want our own turnout,” said Trump.

This is the third time within a week that Trump has questioned the funding. Earlier on Wednesday, Trump questioned the purpose of providing USD 21 million to India for “voter turnout” as he reiterated that the US "can hardly get in there" because of high Indian tariffs. Before that, Trump said that the funding appeared to be an attempt by the Biden administration to get someone else elected in India.

BJP's 'Deep State' Charge

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has time and again alleged foreign interference in the Indian electoral process. The BJP has targetted Biden administration and George Soros alleging that they tried to destabilise India and influence the electoral process through funding. BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari also raised the issue, and called for a probe to find if Rahul Gandhi and Congress party were the "beneficiaries" of the alleged kickbacks.

"Donald Trump for the second time has said that -"21 Million Dollar has gone to voter turnout in India". Calls it a "Kick Back Scheme". An investigation is must to find out if Rahul Gandhi & Congress ecosystem was beneficiary of this kickback scheme!" Bhandari posted on X.