‘Deeply Grateful To Indian People’: Sheikh Hasina Thanks India For ‘Providing Safe Haven’

Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has accused the country’s interim government, led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, of promoting “violent and extremist” policies that have strained relations with India. Speaking from India, where she has lived in self-exile since August 2024, Hasina said Yunus’s alleged “sponsorship of extremists” within his administration poses a serious threat to the long-standing friendship between Dhaka and New Delhi.

In a written interview sent to Hindustan Times on Thursday, Hasina said she was “deeply grateful to the Indian people for providing me with a safe haven” after her government was overthrown last year.

Bangladesh Crisis Pushes Hasina to Seek Refuge

Hasina’s government collapsed in August 2024 following weeks of violent protests across Bangladesh. The unrest began after allegations of corruption, misuse of power, and suppression of opposition parties. Massive demonstrations, led largely by student groups and sections of civil society, demanded her resignation and the formation of a neutral interim government. Facing mounting pressure and violent clashes between protesters and security forces, Hasina’s administration was eventually forced out.

Soon after the fall of her government, Hasina fled to India citing threats to her safety. Reports at the time suggested that her residence in Dhaka was surrounded by mobs and that security forces loyal to the new administration were not ensuring her protection. India granted her temporary refuge, marking a new phase in her decades-long political career.

Accuses Yunus Govt of Sponsoring Extremists

In her latest remarks to HT, Hasina accused the interim government of silencing her party, the Awami League, by banning it from contesting the upcoming national elections. She said the decision “violates the Constitution” and denies millions of Awami League supporters their democratic rights.

The supporters of the Awami League will not be able to vote because of the unconstitutional ban imposed on the party, she said, reported by HT.

Hasina also warned that Yunus’s leadership could destabilise Bangladesh’s political landscape and damage the country’s relations with key regional partners. “Yunus’ sponsorship of extremists in his government threatens to undermine the fundamental relationship between Bangladesh and India,” she said.

