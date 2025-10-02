‘Deeply Ironic’: India Condemns Pakistan’s Human Rights Rhetoric At UNHRC

India has sharply criticised Pakistan for what it called hypocrisy at the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), accusing Islamabad of lecturing others on human rights while failing to address its own violations. Speaking at the 34th meeting of the 60th UNHRC session in Geneva on Wednesday, Indian diplomat Mohammed Hussain urged Pakistan to confront the persecution of minorities within its own borders.

“India finds it deeply ironic that a country like Pakistan seeks to lecture others on human rights. Instead of spreading propaganda, Pakistan should confront the persecution of minorities on their own soil,” Hussain declared.

The statement comes in the wake of a tragic incident in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, where at least 24 civilians, including women and children, lost their lives following an explosion in a compound linked to the Pakistani Taliban.

Police officials reported that explosive materials stored at the compound detonated in the Tirah Valley’s Matur Dara area of Khyber district, which borders Afghanistan. However, local residents insisted that the blast resulted from air strikes.

The provincial branch of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf condemned what it described as “jet bombing” in the Tirah Valley, which reportedly destroyed five homes. Station House Officer Zafar Khan confirmed the casualties, stating that at least ten civilians, including women and children, died alongside 14 militants.

In response, protesters accused the government of failing to protect its citizens and called on elected representatives to take decisive action in addressing community grievances.

Mohammad Iqbal Khan Afridi, a member of Pakistan’s National Assembly from Khyber, expressed sorrow in a video message, highlighting that women and children were among those killed during the “shelling by jets”.

International voices at the UNHRC session also highlighted Pakistan’s ongoing human rights challenges. Geopolitical researcher Josh Bowes pointed out Pakistan’s low ranking on the World Press Freedom Index, where it sits at 158th place.

Bowes further cited the 2025 USCIRF Religious Freedom report, revealing that over 700 individuals remain imprisoned on blasphemy charges, a staggering 300 percent increase from the previous year.

He also drew attention to the plight of the Baloch people, noting, “The Baloch National Movement’s Human Rights Body documented 785 enforced disappearances and 121 killings in the first half of 2025 alone.” Additionally, he referenced the Pashtun national jirga, which reported that 4,000 Pashtuns are still missing this year.

Human rights activist Arif Aajakia voiced concern over the situation, alleging that prolonged military operations have severely impacted the provinces of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.