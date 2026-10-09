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‘Deeply offensive’: India hits back at Vance’s ‘Indentured Servants’ remark on H-1B

India underlined the economic benefits of talent mobility, arguing that it creates opportunities for Indian professionals while helping American companies access skilled workers who contribute to innovation, research, productivity and competitiveness.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByAnjali Singh
Published: Oct 09, 2026, 01:22 PM IST|Updated: Oct 09, 2026, 01:25 PM IST
‘Deeply offensive’: India hits back at Vance’s ‘Indentured Servants’ remark on H-1B
Image Credit: United States Vice President JD Vance. (IANS)

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‘Deeply offensive’: India hits back at Vance’s ‘Indentured Servants’ remark on H-1B
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