A shocking case has emerged from the national capital, where the daughter-in-law of prominent pan masala businessman Kamal Kishore Chaurasia—known for the Kamla Pasand and Rajshree brands—was found dead at the family’s residence in Vasant Vihar, South Delhi. She reportedly died under mysterious circumstances, and the police suspect it to be a case of suicide. According to officials, she is believed to have hanged herself using a 'dupatta'.

According to IANS, Deepti Chaurasia (40) was married to Kamal Kishore Chaurasia's son, Harpreet. The couple got married in 2010 and has a 14-year-old son.

She was found dead at the family's residence on Tuesday afternoon. The initial information suggests that her husband discovered her hanging and rushed her to Safdarjung Hospital. She was declared her brought dead by the doctors.

The exact cause of death will be determined after the post-mortem examination.

Note Recovered From Deceased's Room

As per IANS, a note recovered from Deepti's room reportedly states that she does not hold anyone responsible for her death. The message allegedly by the deceased quoted in reports reads, "If there is no love and trust in a relationship, what is the point of life?"

Furthermore, police officials indicate that family-related issues may have contributed to her distress.

The body has reportedly been sent for autopsy, and a team of doctors at Safdarjung Hospital will conduct the examination.

No official statement has yet been released by the police regarding the incident. However, an investigation into the case is underway. Further details are awaited, and there has been no statement from the family.

Kamal Kishore Chaurasia operates his business across Kanpur, Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai. He is the proprietor of the well-known pan masala brand, Kamala Pasand. He began his gutkha venture in the Feelkhana area of Kanpur. Nearly four to five decades ago, he sold loose pan masala from a small stall; now his company makes a turnover of billions of rupees.

(with IANS inputs)

(Discussions on suicides can be triggering for some. But suicides are preventable. If you are looking for help, some suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-40769002 from Sanjivini (Delhi-based, 10 am - 5.30 pm) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based, 8 am - 10 pm), +91 9999666555 from Vandrevala Foundation (Mumbai-based, 24x7)