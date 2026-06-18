Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /Defamation Suit: Delhi Court grants interim injunction to entrepreneur Ankiti Bose, directs article removal

Defamation Suit: Delhi Court grants interim injunction to entrepreneur Ankiti Bose, directs article removal

Upon examining the material placed before it, the court observed that Bose is not an accused in the criminal proceedings referred to in the article. 

Published: Jun 18, 2026, 06:34 PM IST|Updated: Jun 18, 2026, 06:34 PM IST
Defamation Suit: Delhi Court grants interim injunction to entrepreneur Ankiti Bose, directs article removal
Image Credit: Image: Freepik

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Sanya Malhotra drops BTS photos from 'Sundar Poonam' sets
Sanya Malhotra17 min ago
2
neet re-exam 202619 min ago
3
Indian food history25 min ago
4
Vijay Deverakonda37 min ago
5
Auto news49 min ago