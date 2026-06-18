/Defamation Suit: Delhi Court grants interim injunction to entrepreneur Ankiti Bose, directs article removal

Upon examining the material placed before it, the court observed that Bose is not an accused in the criminal proceedings referred to in the article. Instead, she is the complainant in an FIR registered in Mumbai against her former colleague and Zilingo co-founder. The court reiterated the settled legal principle that the media must exercise caution while reporting on matters that are under investigation or yet to be adjudicated and cannot assume the role of a court by attributing criminal liability in the absence of any judicial determination.