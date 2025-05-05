Defence Breach? Pakistan Hackers Allegedly Access MES, IDSA Systems In Major Cyber Strike
Pakistan Cyber Force claimed breach of Indian defence institutions MES, IDSA; AVNL website defaced amid rising cyber warfare threats.
Trending Photos
Amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, a Pakistan-linked cyber group has claimed responsibility for a cyberattack targeting key Indian defence institutions. The group, operating under the name "Pakistan Cyber Force" on X (formerly Twitter), alleged that it had gained unauthorized access to sensitive data from the Indian Military Engineering Service (MES) and the Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses (IDSA).
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.
Live Tv