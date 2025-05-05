Defence Briefing: PM Modi, Defence Secretary RK Singh Meet Amid Indo-Pak Tensions

Pahalgam Terror Attack: As tensions between India and Pakistan continue to surge after the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday in New Delhi. This meeting comes after Prime Minister Modi met Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh on Sunday at the PM's Lok Kalyan Marg residence in New Delhi.

The Pahalgam terror attack claimed the lives of 26 individuals, after which the relations between New Delhi and Islamabad have been strained.

PM Modi Holds High-Level Meetings

PM Modi has been holding high-level meetings after the Pahalgam terror attack. The Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi had called on him on Saturday.

Earlier, the Prime Minister had chaired a meeting, attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan, three service chiefs, and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

After the attack, the government gave armed forces complete operational freedom to make decisions about India's response. Opposition parties also expressed full support for the government in any action that would be undertaken to identify and punish the perpetrators.

Earlier on Monday, India suspended the water flow on the Chenab River through the Baglihar Dam. According to reports, New Delhi is also planning to take similar decisions at the Kishanganga Dam on the Jhelum River.

These measures by the Indian government also came on the backdrop of the suspension of the Indus Water Treaty of 1960.