close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Indian Army

Defence canteens to sell vehicles only up to Rs 12 lakh with 2,500 CC engine capacity

From June 1, only vehicles with engine capacity up to 2,500 CC and costing up to Rs 12 lakh will be available through Canteen Stores Department, officials said. The duration of the purchase of vehicles has also been increased from four to eight years according to a letter issued by Quarter General Branch of the Army, they said. 

Defence canteens to sell vehicles only up to Rs 12 lakh with 2,500 CC engine capacity

New Delhi: From June 1, only vehicles with engine capacity up to 2,500 CC and costing up to Rs 12 lakh will be available through Canteen Stores Department, officials said. The duration of the purchase of vehicles has also been increased from four to eight years according to a letter issued by Quarter General Branch of the Army, they said. 

Live TV

Officials said those in the pay level of 3A and 9 can purchase vehicles with a capacity up to 1,400 CC that comes in the range of Rs 5 lakh. The decision will lead to the exclusion of most of the SUVs that cost more than Rs 12 lakh or with an engine capacity of more than 2,500 CC. Defence personnel can buy vehicles from military canteens comparatively at a cheaper price than what is available in the market as they get GST exemption. Several retired personnel also avail this facility. 

Tags:
Indian ArmyDefence
Next
Story

Congress to stay away from debates on news channels for a month

Must Watch

PT4M6S

Top 25 News: Watch top news stories of the day