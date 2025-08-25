Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday addressed a joint press meet with Fiji PM Sitiveni Rabuka and jointly reaffirmed development partnership and growing defence cooperation, with the two nations signing an MoU for the Tubalevu Village Ground Water Supply Project and strengthening maritime security ties.

Here are the key points of the joint agreements between India and Fiji.

- India and Fiji signed an MoU for the Tubalevu Village Ground Water Supply Project, the first Quick Impact Project (QIP) in Fiji, announced at the 2024 Pacific Islands Forum in Tonga. This project will provide clean drinking water to local communities in Tubalevu Village.

- PM Modi and Rabuka expressed satisfaction with ongoing defence collaboration and pledged to enhance defence and maritime security cooperation.

- Prime Minister Rabuka highlighted the importance of protecting Fiji’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) and welcomed India’s support in meeting security needs.

- Prime Minister Modi announced the gifting of two ambulances to the Republic of Fiji Military Forces and the establishment of a defence wing in India’s High Commission in Suva.

- India and Fiji welcomed the creation of a Cyber Security Training Cell (CSTC) in Fiji, marking a new area of cooperation.

- India reaffirmed its commitment to capacity building by continuing to offer training opportunities to Fijian government professionals through the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) Programme.

Fiji PM Sitiveni Rabuka India Visit

Prime Minister of the Republic of Fiji, Sitiveni Ligamamada Rabuka, arrived in New Delhi on Sunday for a four-day official visit, accompanied by his wife, Suluweti Rabuka.

He was received at the Indira Gandhi International Airport by Union Minister of State for Education and DoNER Sukanta Majumdar.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, in a post on X, welcomed the Fijian leader and said the visit would further boost the India-Fiji partnership across various sectors.