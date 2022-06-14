New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addressed a media conference at National Media Centre in the national capital on Tuesday at 12.30 PM on Agnipath recruitment scheme in Delhi. "Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh will address a media conference at National Media Centre, New Delhi at 12.30 PM today," tweeted the office of the Defence Minister. Earlier, on Monday, Singh called for greater jointness of civil administration and Armed Forces to further strengthen national security and deal with future challenges that may emanate from the ever-evolving global situation. He was addressing the participants of the 28th Joint Civil-Military Training Programme at Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) in Mussoorie, Uttarakhand on Monday.

The Minister pointed out that the concept of national security has broadened, as many non-military dimensions have been added to the more general aspect of protection from military attacks. Rajnath Singh described the Russia-Ukraine situation and other similar conflicts as proof that the world is witnessing challenges far beyond conventional warfare.

"War and peace are no longer two exclusive states, but a continuum. Even during peace, war continues on many fronts. A full-scale war is lethal to a country as much as it is for its enemies. Therefore, full-scale wars have been avoided in the last few decades. They have been replaced by proxies and non-combat wars."

"Technology, supply line, information, energy, trade system, finance system etc. are being weaponised, which can be used as a weapon against us in the coming times. People`s cooperation is needed to deal with this widened scope of security challenges," he said while emphasising on the need to adopt `Whole of the Nation` and `Whole of the Government` approach to overcome these challenges.

Agnipath recruitment scheme to be announced by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh along with three services chiefs including Gen Manoj Pande, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari & Admiral R Hari Kumar at the National Media Centre today pic.twitter.com/FJOkFH1Muu — ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2022

Singh asserted that the full-fledged process of civil-military jointness has been started by the Government with the creation of the post of Chief of Defence Staff and the establishment of the Department of Military Affairs. He said that these decisions are proving to be helpful in making the country ready for future challenges.

He added that the steps taken to modernise the Armed Forces and make the defence sector `Aatmanirbhar` have started to yield results."Now, India is not only manufacturing equipment for its Armed Forces, but is meeting the needs of friendly countries as well, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi`s vision of `Make in India, Make for the World`," he said.

