Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, while speaking at the Defence Accounts Department's 278th Foundation Day on Wednesday, highlighted the need to create an innovative ecosystem to boost research and development in the country, which can enhance the defence sector in the face of changing warfare.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that modern warfare is becoming "technology-oriented." "Modern warfare is becoming more and more technology-oriented, which is unbelievable. These days, new technologies are used as a surprise element on a large scale in warfare. This creates a concerning situation for us as well. The modern technology used in warfare is based on years and years of research and development, and hence, we cannot ignore it," he said.

He further added, "It now demands that we prepare an innovative ecosystem that upgrades our defence sector. We all should work in that department."

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, "Things are changing around us. Looking at them, the requirements in security are also increasing, and that is why the defence budget is also increasing year after year."

Highlighting the defence budget, he added that with an increase in the budget, the responsibility to use it wisely also doubles. Mentioning the role of the Defence Accounts Department, he said, "I want to say that the need for research and development today poses a challenge to DAD on how to manage the funds while funding research and development as well."

He also highlighted the government's commitment towards boosting technology development and said, "With increasing technology development funds, and along with DRDO, we are working to enhance technology development."

Earlier, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh emphasised the need for greater integration and a standardised system for the Indian Army to respond effectively to cyberattacks, information warfare, and evolving security challenges on Tuesday.

Speaking at the Tri-Services Seminar held in New Delhi, Singh assured complete support from the Ministry of Defence for the system.

"Our armed forces have developed audit systems over years of experience. In today's era of integrated operations, it is crucial that these systems remain seamlessly interconnected. Working in isolation can pose a significant challenge to decision-making. An integrated system will also enhance the military's confidence. Today, we face the threat of cyberattacks and information warfare. We must set standards for these. When we talk about standardisation, it doesn't mean that the armed forces will lose their identity."

"We cannot impose the same procedure on every service. We must develop a system that coordinates the work of all three services. I am confident that we will discuss this. The Ministry of Defence will provide all possible support," Singh said while addressing the seminar.