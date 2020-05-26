Defence Minister Rajnath Singh holds meeting with CDS General Rawat, three Services Chiefs on India, China face-off

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday (May 26) held a security review meeting with Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and three service chiefs for over an hour. The Defence Minister is understood to have reviewed the ground situation in Ladakh, where Indian and Chinese troops are locked in a face-off.

Rajnath Singh was reportedly briefed about the Indian response to the Chinese troops' mobilisation. The meeting has decided that road constructions would continue and Indian fortifications and troop deployment must match those of the Chinese.

The Defence Minister was briefed by Army Chief General MM Naravane about the situation at the Line of Actual Control (LAC), two days ago after visiting Leh to take stock of the matter.

In order to de-escalate tensions, Indian and Chinese troops held several rounds of talks since the border skirmish took place on May 5, but the two sides have still maintained aggressive posturing in the disputed border areas along the Line of Actual Control in Eastern Ladakh.

Top military sources said India has further increased its strength in Pangong Tso and Galwan Valley -- the two contentious areas where Chinese army is learnt to have been deploying around 2,000 to 2,500 troops besides gradually enhancing temporary infrastructure.

The presence of Chinese troops around several key points including Indian Post KM120 along the Darbuk-Shayok-Daulat Beg Oldie road in Galwan Valley is reportedly the biggest concern for Indian military. The face-offs took place after the Chinese side objected to Indian road construction and development work.

The situation in Eastern Ladakh deteriorated after around 250 Chinese and Indian soldiers were engaged in a violent face-off on the evening of May 5 which spilled over to the next day before the two sides agreed to "disengage" following a meeting at the level of local commanders.

Over 100 Indian and Chinese soldiers were reportedly injured in the violence, and the incident in Pangong Tso was followed by a similar incident in North Sikkim on May 9.

On May 22, Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane visited Leh, the headquarters of 14 Corps in Ladakh, and reviewed security deployment of forces along the Line of Actual Control with China.