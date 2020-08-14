Defence Minister Rajnath Singh launches web portal 'Opportunities For Make In India In Defence'

New Delhi: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh launched a portal for 'Opportunities For Make In India In Defence' via video conferencing facility as part of 'Atmanirbharta Saptah’. Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat also attended the valedictory session.

Earlier, on Thursday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh launched Konkurs Missile Test Equipment and Konkurs Launcher Test Equipment, which have been indigenously designed and developed by Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL). These products were earlier being imported from Russia.

The two indigenised products were virtually launched by the Defence Minister from Delhi in the presence of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Secretary (Defence) Dr Ajay Kumar, Secretary (Defence Production) Raj Kumar, senior officials from the Ministry of Defence and CMD, BDL Commodore Siddharth Mishra (Retd), Directors, CVO and senior officials present at Hyderabad.

The two products have been launched as a part of "Atmanirbhar Bharat" week being celebrated from August 7 to 14, 2020. The Konkurs Missile Test Equipment (KMTE) is designed for checking the serviceability of Konkurs - M Anti-Tank Guided Missiles.

Rajnath Singh launched the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat Saptah’ (self-reliant India week) on Monday (August 10), in keeping with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for a self-dependent India with increased local manufacturing.