Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reaches Merignac to receive first Rafale jet on behalf of IAF

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh who has reached Merignac in France is set to receive the first of the 36 Rafale fighter jets on behalf of the Indian Air Force (IAF) on Tuesday. During his visit, the defence minister will also perform 'Shastra Puja' on the occasion of Dussehra and undertake a sortie in Rafale fighter jet.

Addressing the Indian Air Force on its 87th Foundation Day, the Defence Minister tweeted on Tuesday: “Greetings to all @IAF_MCC personnel and their families on the 87th IAF Day. The IAF is the shining example of exemplary courage, fortitude, determination and impeccable service to our nation. These men and women in Blue have the ability to touch the sky with grit and glory.”

Rajnath Singh arrived in Paris on Monday and shortly after his arrival he had tweeted, "Delighted to be in France. This great nation is India's important strategic partner and our special relationship goes far beyond the realm of formal ties. My visit to France is aimed at expanding the existing strategic partnership between both the countries.”

Earlier on Tuesday, Rajnath Singh met French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace in Paris. It is to be noted that India had inked a deal worth Rs 59,000 crore with France in September 2016 for 36 Rafale fighter jets.