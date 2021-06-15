Rajnath Singh to address ASEAN defence ministers meeting on Wednesday

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will on Wednesday (June 16) address the ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting Plus (ADMM-Plus) virtually.

ADMM Plus is a significant platform involving 10 ASEAN member countries and eight dialogue partners - Australia, China, India, Japan, New Zealand, South Korea, Russia and the United States.

The meeting is being hosted by the Brunei Ministry of Defence. Brunei is the chair of the ASEAN grouping this year and will host all the meetings.

The meet will see the Defence minister sharing the virtual stage with his counterparts of China, Japan, Russia and the US Defence secretary. Going by G7, Nato meetings, it will be interesting to see what other defence ministers speak even as the Chinese defence minister will be present.

ADMM-Plus was convened in Ha Noi, Vietnam, on October 12, 2010, and last year marked a decade since its inception.

On Tuesday, the 15th ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting (ADMM) was convened virtually.

