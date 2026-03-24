Defence minister Rajnath Singh to hold meeting today on West Asia conflict

Rajnath Singh has called a meeting on Tuesday morning on the evolving situation in West Asia. The meeting has been convened for 11 am.

On March 21, Singh, while addressing a programme in Haldwani, Uttarakhand, on the completion of four years of the state government, said that India has taken a clear stand on the issue, emphasising that a solution should be found through dialogue and diplomacy.

Noting that the world is going through a period of crisis, with conflicts prevailing in several regions, he said that the ongoing attacks in West Asia are a matter of concern not only for India but also for the entire world.

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Meanwhile, Narendra Modi is likely to make a statement in the Rajya Sabha today on several aspects of the ongoing conflict and India's energy security.

The conflict in West Asia has entered its fourth week, disrupting trade routes through the Strait of Hormuz. Tensions escalated following the killing of 86-year-old Iran's Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, in joint military strikes by the US and Israel on February 28.

In retaliation, Iran targeted Israeli and US assets across several Gulf countries, causing further disruptions to the waterway and impacting international energy markets as well as global economic stability.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Lok Sabha to brief members on the developments in West Asia and their potential impact on India, describing the situation as "worrisome."

He highlighted that the ongoing conflict poses unprecedented challenges that are not only economic and related to national security but also humanitarian.

The Prime Minister reflected on the global challenges that have emerged due to the conflict and India's trade relations with countries in the West Asian region that are witnessing war, stating that a large part of the country's need for crude oil and gas is met by the war-affected region. The opposition parties, on the other hand, called it a "master class in self-boasts and partisan dialogue-baazi (dramatic dialogue)."

"The situation in West Asia is worrisome. This conflict has been going on for more than three weeks. It has a severe impact on the global economy and the lives of the people, and that is why the world is urging all sides for an early resolution to this conflict," PM Modi said.

He said that the region remains crucial as it provides a route for India's trade with other countries as well.