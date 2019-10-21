close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Indian Army

Defence Ministry approves Army project for acquiring 3rd generation Anti-Tank Guided Missiles

The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, on Monday accorded approval for Capital Procurement for the Defence forces amounting over Rs 3300 crores of indigenously designed and developed equipment.

Defence Ministry approves Army project for acquiring 3rd generation Anti-Tank Guided Missiles

The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, on Monday accorded approval for Capital Procurement for the Defence forces amounting over Rs 3300 crores of indigenously designed and developed equipment.

The DAC maintained its impetus on the ‘Make in India’ initiative while approving three projects, which will be indigenously designed, developed and manufactured by the Indian companies.

The projects approved by DAC include third-generation Anti-Tank Guided Missiles (ATGM) and the Auxiliary Power Units (APUs) for the T-72 and T-90 Tanks.

The third-generation ATGM would boost the capability of the Indian Army by providing ‘Fire and Forget’ and “Top Attack” capabilities to the troops in an armoured battle. The APUs would enable incorporation of various upgrades to Fire Control System and Night Fighting capabilities of the tanks. 

The Ministry of Defence said in a press release that both these projects will be progressed under the ‘Make-II’ Category and will provide a boost to indigenous research and development in the private sector. The approval of these projects is historic because it is the first time that the Ministry of Defence has offered complex Military equipment to be designed, developed and manufactured by the Indian private companies.

Live TV

The third indigenous project approved by the DAC on Monday is related to discrete Electronic Warfare (EW) systems for the mountain and High Altitude terrain. The systems would be designed and developed by Defence Research Development Organisation and manufactured by design cum production partner from the Indian industry.

Tags:
Indian ArmyDefence Ministryanti tank guided missile
Next
Story

Zee News Maha Exit poll predicts big win for Manohar Lal Khattar-led BJP government in Haryana

Must Watch

PT14M7S

5W1H: 21st October 2019