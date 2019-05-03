close

Defence Ministry clears acquisition of 10 Kamov-31 choppers from Russia

This will strengthen India's capability against aerial threats to its aircraft carriers and large warships.

The Defence Ministry on Friday cleared the acquisition of 10 Kamov-31 choppers from Russia, a proposal by the Indian Navy. The choppers cost around Rs 3,600 crore. 

This will strengthen India's capability against aerial threats to its aircraft carriers and large warships.

"The Defence Ministry cleared the Rs 3,600 crore proposal for buying around 10 Kamov-31 Airborne Early Warning and Control choppers for the aircraft carrier operations and deployment on future warships," news agency ANI reported.

The decision was taken by the Defence Ministry at a meeting of the Defence Acquisition Council led by Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The Navy already has a fleet of 12 of these Kamov-31 choppers which sanitise the air space around the aircraft carriers and destroyers operating in open seas.

For the anti-submarine warfare operations, the Navy has a fleet of Russian Kamov-28 choppers along with the Seaking choppers which were procured in the 1980s and are in need of an upgrade.

