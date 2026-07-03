/Defence Ministry clears Rs 52,000 crore procurement; Army to get 'AKASH TARANG' anti-UAV system, kamikaze drones

In a significant boost to India’s defence capabilities, the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, on Friday granted in-principle approval for military procurements worth approximately Rs 52,000 crore.
The Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) covers a range of critical systems for the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force, with a strong focus on enhancing protection against drones, improving anti-tank and air defence capabilities, and strengthening overall combat readiness.
This is a developing news story, further details awaited.
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