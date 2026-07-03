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  • /Defence Ministry clears Rs 52,000 crore procurement; Army to get 'AKASH TARANG' anti-UAV system, kamikaze drones

Defence Ministry clears Rs 52,000 crore procurement; Army to get 'AKASH TARANG' anti-UAV system, kamikaze drones

In a significant boost to India’s defence capabilities, the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, on Friday granted in-principle approval for military procurements worth approximately Rs 52,000 crore.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 03, 2026, 04:34 PM IST|Updated: Jul 03, 2026, 04:34 PM IST
Defence Ministry clears Rs 52,000 crore procurement; Army to get 'AKASH TARANG' anti-UAV system, kamikaze drones

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