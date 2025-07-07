Advertisement
OPERATION SINDOOR

Defence Secretary Dismisses Rafale Shootdown Claims, Says Pakistan Suffered Heavier Losses In Operation Sindoor

Defence Secretary RK Singh dismissed claims that India’s Rafale fighter jets were shot down by Pakistan during Operation Sindoor.

|Last Updated: Jul 07, 2025, 06:20 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Defence Secretary Dismisses Rafale Shootdown Claims, Says Pakistan Suffered Heavier Losses In Operation Sindoor

Defence Secretary RK Singh on Monday dismissed claims that India’s Rafale fighter jets were shot down by Pakistan during Operation Sindoor, calling the reports inaccurate and misleading.

“You have used the term Rafales in the plural, I can assure you that is absolutely not correct. Pakistan suffered losses many times over India in both human and material terms and more than 100 terrorists,” he said in an exclusive interview with CNBC-TV18.

 

