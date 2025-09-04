'Defence, Tech, Space' Collaborations Take Centerstage As India-Singapore Elevate Ties

Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, where both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to deepen bilateral ties across multiple sectors. Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday highlights that defence, semiconductors, digital assets, and space cooperation were in the key focus during the bilateral meeting.

P. Kumaran, Secretary (East) in the Ministry of External Affairs, highlighted that defence cooperation remains a key pillar of the India-Singapore partnership. Both leaders agreed to build momentum in exchanges, training, and engagements across all three services. They also decided to explore avenues for collaboration in defence technology, reflecting the growing trust and shared strategic interests between the two nations.

“Defence cooperation was also acknowledged as an important area of bilateral partnership. It was agreed to further the momentum of exchanges and training cooperation as well as engagement between the two sides, including all three services,’ Kumaran said.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

#WATCH | Delhi | On Singapore PM Lawrence Wong's meeting with PM Modi in Delhi, P Kumaran, Secretary (East), says, "Defence cooperation was also acknowledged as an important area of bilateral partnership. It was agreed to further the momentum of exchanges and training cooperation… pic.twitter.com/ChfZSuvR9m — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2025

“There was also agreement to explore cooperation in the defence technology space... It was agreed to further strengthen our cultural and people-to-people ties. The two prime ministers also discussed India's relations with ASEAN, and Singapore has always been an important partner in India's Act-East policy," he added.

(Also Read: 'Our Relations Go Far Beyond Diplomacy': PM Modi On India-Singapore Partnership)

Kumaran also noted that under the MoU on semiconductor ecosystem partnership, signed during Modi’s earlier visit to Singapore, both sides are actively working on policy dialogue, business-to-business links, skilling, and R&D. This, he said, would make the semiconductor sector one of the most promising areas of future cooperation.

"We had exchanged an MOU on semiconductor ecosystem partnership during the visit of PM Modi to Singapore last year. Under this MOU, we have set up a bilateral semiconductor policy dialogue, and both sides are working on investments, business-to-business connections, skilling, and R&D to promote the semiconductor ecosystem in India, thus making it a very promising area of cooperation in the coming years,” he said.

#WATCH | Delhi | On Singapore PM Lawrence Wong's visit to India, P Kumaran, Secretary (East), says, "We had exchanged an MOU on semiconductor ecosystem partnership during the visit of PM Modi to Singapore last year. Under this MOU, we have set up a bilateral semiconductor policy… pic.twitter.com/BXREfPB9tu — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2025

Both leaders also oversaw the conclusion of several new MoUs, including agreements on green and digital shipping corridors, which will promote zero-emission fuel supply chains, as well as digital asset innovation, fostering cooperation between the Reserve Bank of India and the Monetary Authority of Singapore. Space technology collaboration also received a boost, with ISRO set to deepen its partnership with Singapore following the successful launch of 18 Singaporean satellites in the past.