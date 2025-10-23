The Indian Army is making a big leap towards modernising its infantry by inking a substantial contract for the prompt procurement of domestic Close Quarter Battle (CQB) Carbines. The history-making acquisition worth ₹2,770 crore (about 333 million USD) is for the purchase of 4.25 lakh (425,000) new-gen carbines, which is a milestone in the modernization of the force.

Lieutenant General Ajay Kumar, the Director General of Infantry, said that this signing is an important milestone in equipping soldiers with modern, efficient, and high-performance firepower.

What Are CQB Carbines?

CQB Carbines are short-range carbines specifically designed for close combat situations. They are specially tailored for application during urban warfare, counter-insurgency operations, and terrorist hideouts to be raided where space is limited.

The new CQB Carbines differ from older-generation carbines in terms of:

Agility and Low Weight : Facilitating the ability of soldiers to move rapidly in tight quarters.

: Facilitating the ability of soldiers to move rapidly in tight quarters. High Accuracy : Enabling quicker and more accurate target acquisition.

: Enabling quicker and more accurate target acquisition. Indigenous Design: The carbines are entirely 'Made in India,' supporting the government's 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' (Self-Reliant India) policy.

Modular Attachments: They are made with a view to accommodating contemporary accessories like optical sights, flashlights, and suppressors, allowing for capability augmentation during night operations as well as stealth.

Contract Details And Manufacturing Partners

The massive contract for 4.25 lakh carbines will be fulfilled by two Indian private sector companies:

Company Share of Production Approximate Quantity

Bharat Forge 60% 2.55 lakh (255,000) units

PLR 40% 1.70 lakh (170,000) units

Delivery of the first batch is expected to commence next year, with frontline troops deployed on the borders set to receive the weapons first. This procurement is expected to significantly boost India's defense manufacturing capacity and reduce reliance on foreign defense equipment.

Replacing The Old Sterling Carbine

The new CQB carbines will displace the Army's old 9x19mm Sterling Carbines, a Cold War-era rifle system that began in the 1940s. These old carbines are deemed to be obsolete for the needs of contemporary warfare, especially in counter-terrorism and close-quarters urban combat operations.

The replacement is poised to give soldiers:

Greater accuracy and quicker target acquisition.

Greater safety and security within constricted environments.

Greater close-combat capabilities against contemporary threats.

Wider Infantry Modernisation

Lt. Gen. Kumar underscored that the carbine procurement is only a component of a much more extensive, multi-pronged modernization plan for the infantry. The revamp centers on various primary fields: lethality, mobility, battlefield transparency, situational awareness, survivability, and training.

The new weapons are set to revolutionize the Army's close combat capability, enabling a more responsive solution to the challenges on the frontier with Pakistan and China. The change will be complemented by new training schemes to enable effective deployment and utilization of the sophisticated hardware.

Key Strategic Advantages:

Counter-Terrorism: Allows quick engagement of concealed enemies in urban environments.

Border Security: Provides easier use in varied terrain such as high mountains and jungles.

Troop Welfare: The lighter weight reduces fatigue, enhancing soldier agility.

Self-Reliance: Facilitates local job creation and enhances local technological strength.



