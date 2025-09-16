Dehradun Cloudburst: 2 Missing, Over 100 Rescued; Landslides Close Roads As Heavy Rain Wreaks Havoc | VIDEOS

A late-night cloudburst triggered by incessant rainfall in Uttarakhand's Dehradun district has left two people missing and caused widespread destruction. The torrent of water and mud washed away several vehicles and shops, prompting a large-scale rescue operation by state and national disaster response teams.

Late-night cloudburst after continuous rain in Uttarakhand's Dehradun region left two individuals missing and widespread devastation. The flood of water and soil swept away a number of cars and establishments, leading to a mass-scale rescue operation by national and state disaster response forces.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

#WATCH | Uttarakhand | Tamsa river in spate and Tapkeshwar Mahadev temple inundated as heavy rainfall lashes Dehradun.



Temple priest Acharya Bipin Joshi says, "The river started flowing heavily since 5 AM, the entire temple premises were submerged... This kind of situation had… pic.twitter.com/4E6PhKBM6K — ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2025

The accident took place at 11:30 pm on Monday in Sahastradhara Karligad, where the flash flood created panic among locals due to the heavy, sudden rain. Although about 100 locals were trapped at first, they were all rescued by residents of the village before any official rescue teams reached the scene.

Widespread Destruction And Resumption Of Rescue Operations

The cloudburst has destroyed large amounts of infrastructure in the region. 2-3 major hotels and 7-8 market stalls in a nearby marketplace have been totally damaged, as per initial reports. District Magistrate Savin Bansal and SDM Kumkum Joshi have reached the site and have been directing the rescue and relief efforts since late last night. SDRF, NDRF, and Public Works Department teams have been deployed to locate the two missing persons and aid the clear-up process.

BREAKING: A major cloudburst has hit near Dehradun, Uttarakhand, India. Heavy rain has triggered a flash flood in the Sahastradhara area, and at least two people are reported missing. pic.twitter.com/OrBHzgkDXC — Volcaholic (@volcaholic1) September 16, 2025

Residents who lived close to the site of the cloudburst were immediately evacuated and relocated to safe areas as a precautionary measure.

State Remains On High Alert Amid Orange Alert

The cloudburst is one of a series of heavy rains lashing the state. The Meteorological Center has declared an orange alert for extremely heavy rainfall in some of these districts, including Dehradun, Bageshwar, Champawat, and Nainital. A yellow alert for thunderstorms has also been declared for portions of Udham Singh Nagar, Pauri, Pithoragarh, and Chamoli. The weather forecast says the heavy rain will persist in Uttarakhand through September 20.

The rain has also caused landslides in some other areas of the region. In Mussoorie, a huge landslide at Pani Wala Band has jammed the Mussoorie-Dehradun road, causing daily life and traffic to become stagnant. The local police have already asked people to remain cautious and not move towards low areas.

ALSO READ | The Paris You Don't See On Instagram: Indian Tourist's Viral Video Sparks Outrage Over Filth, Chaos | SHOCKING VIDEO