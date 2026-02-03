Dehradun: Himachal bus carrying 30 passengers plunges into ditch, 3 dead

Dehradun: At least three people were killed and several others injured after a Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus carrying over 30 passengers plunged into a deep ditch in Dehradun’s Vikasnagar area on Tuesday morning, officials said.

The accident took place near Sudoi Khad in the Kwanu area when the bus, travelling from Chaupal-Nerwa to Paonta Sahib in Himachal Pradesh, reportedly lost control and fell into the gorge. Three passengers died on the spot, while more than 15 others sustained serious injuries.

Officials said the bus had left the Chaupal depot early morning and was heading towards Paonta Sahib via the Minas-Kwanu-Haripur route. The mishap occurred around 10 a.m. Preliminary findings suggest that while giving way to a truck, the road embankment collapsed, causing the bus to lose balance, overturn multiple times and plunge into the ditch.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Local residents rushed to help with rescue efforts soon after the crash. Police teams and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) were also deployed at the site to carry out relief operations.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed grief over the incident and said he was monitoring the situation closely. He said district authorities and police had been instructed to ensure swift rescue and medical assistance, adding that nearby hospitals were on alert and critically injured passengers could be airlifted if required. Rescue operations are still underway, and authorities said more details are awaited.

(With IANS inputs)