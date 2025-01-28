Dehradun School Holiday Today: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a two-state visit today, beginning in Odisha and concluding in Uttarakhand. At approximately 11 AM, he will inaugurate the Utkarsh Odisha – Make in Odisha Conclave 2025 at Janata Maidan in Bhubaneswar. This event highlights Odisha's strides in industrial and economic growth. Later in the day, around 6 PM, the Prime Minister will travel to Dehradun, Uttarakhand, to inaugurate the 38th National Games at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium. The event marks a significant milestone for the state, as Uttarakhand celebrates its Silver Jubilee year.

The 38th National Games will take place across 11 cities in eight districts of Uttarakhand, running from January 28 to February 14, 2025. The Games are expected to bring together athletes and spectators from across the country, showcasing sportsmanship and unity.

In anticipation of the Prime Minister’s visit and the large public turnout for the event, the District Magistrate of Dehradun has declared a holiday for all schools in the district today. This measure aims to ensure smooth crowd management, traffic regulation, and public safety during the high-profile inauguration.

"On January 28, 2025, the inauguration ceremony of the 38th National Games is scheduled to take place at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in District Dehradun. Due to the anticipated massive public turnout from various parts of the district, it is essential to ensure crowd control, smooth traffic management, and public order. To address this, it has been deemed necessary to minimize the movement of children and students from all educational institutions within the district," said the notice issued by the DM.

The order further reads, "Therefore, in view of disaster mitigation, under the relevant provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, all educational institutions in the district are hereby directed to declare a one-day holiday on January 28, 2025. The Chief Education Officer and District Program Officer of Dehradun are instructed to ensure compliance with this directive. Furthermore, all educational institutions and Anganwadi centers in the district must adhere to the order."

36 states and one union territory will participate in the National Games. Over 17 days, competitions for 35 sports disciplines will be held. Among these, medals will be awarded for 33 sports, while two will be exhibition sports. Yoga and Mallakhamb have been included in the National Games for the first time. More than 10,000 athletes from across the country will participate in the event.

With a focus on sustainability, the theme for the National Games this year is “Green Games.” A special park, called the Sports Forest, will be developed near the venue, where more than 10,000 saplings will be planted by athletes and guests. The medals and certificates for the athletes will be made from environmentally friendly and biodegradable materials.