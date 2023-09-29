Delay In Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Reshuffle Puts Question Mark On Fate Of Rajbhar, Dara Singh Chauhan

LUCKNOW: The unexplained delay over cabinet reshuffle in Uttar Pradesh has put a question mark over the induction of Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) president Om Prakash Rajbhar and BJP's OBC leader Dara Singh Chauhan, who recently faced defeat in the Ghosi by-election. Both the leaders were supremely confident of their induction in the ministry, irrespective of the Ghosi result. Rajbhar had even announced that he and Dara Singh Chauhan would soon find a place in the cabinet.

Rajbhar's importance -- rather, lack of it -- became evident when UP minister Anil Rajbhar directly attacked the SBSP leader at a party meeting and said, “To connect with Modi-Yogi, the Rajbhar community does not need a middleman.” The reference was obviously to SBSP and this was also the first time that a BJP leader had attacked SBSP.

Political circles are rife with speculation that Anil Rajbhar would not have made the statement without the clearance of the BJP leadership. In any case, the BJP has been promoting Anil Rajbhar as a leader of his community since Om Prakash Rajbhar first snapped ties with BJP in 2019. Though some BJP leaders admit that Om Prakash Rajbhar comes handy when it comes to taking on some top opposition leaders like SP chief Akhilesh Yadav with some sharp remarks.

However, another section in the BJP feels that Rajbhar is more of a liability than an asset. Meanwhile, Dara Singh Chauhan, despite his defeat in Ghosi, is hopeful of getting a ministerial berth. He has been to Delhi twice to meet the BJP leadership, while Rajbhar has also held two rallies in Bihar to target the Nitish Kumar government.

Dara is also said to be lobbying for being named as a candidate, a prospect that would considerably brighten his chances of becoming a minister. There are many contenders for MLC seat that has been vacated by Dr Dinesh Sharma who has been elected to the Rajya Sabha. A BJP leader known for his proximity to the chief minister, however, said, “Yogi Adityanath would prefer a new face who can work for the party and has a good image. Rajbhar is known as a political nuisance while Chauhan lacks credibility. Yogi would rather put off cabinet reshuffle rather than induct these two.”