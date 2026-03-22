Delayed justice? Man arrested in Kolkata after 11 years in UP minor kidnap case

A man accused of abducting a minor girl from Uttar Pradesh more than a decade ago has been arrested in Kolkata, bringing an end to years of evasion. The arrest was carried out jointly by the Uttar Pradesh Police and Kolkata Police, officials said on Sunday.

The accused, identified as Ranjit Singh, is now being taken to Uttar Pradesh on transit remand.

According to police, the case dates back to 2015, when Ranjit allegedly abducted a minor girl from Khoda Colony in Ghaziabad and brought her to Kolkata, where the two later married.

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At the time, the girl’s family filed a complaint at Khoda Police Station, accusing him of kidnapping and sexual assault under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Over the years, the girl reached adulthood, and the couple went on to have a child, who is now attending school.

Years of evasion

Despite repeated summons from the police, Ranjit failed to appear before the authorities. Investigators said he deliberately misled officials about his whereabouts, at times claiming to be in Maharashtra and at other times in southern India.

Police officials eventually tracked his mobile number. When contacted, Ranjit told officers that he was “living a happy life” with his family and did not wish to revisit the old case, adding that his wife was now an adult.

However, authorities made it clear that the charges against him remained valid. “Since allegations of kidnapping and sexual assault of a minor still stand, he continues to be a criminal in the eyes of the law,” police said.

Breakthrough and arrest in Kolkata

Acting on fresh leads from mobile phone records, the Uttar Pradesh Police traced Ranjit’s location to Kolkata. A Ghaziabad court subsequently issued an arrest warrant.

A joint team then conducted a raid in the Tangra area of East Kolkata, leading to his arrest.

A senior Kolkata Police officer said that Ranjit had earlier been advised to surrender before a Ghaziabad court along with his wife. “He could potentially obtain relief if his wife appears in court and gives an account of their marital life,” the officer noted.

Next steps in the case

Ranjit is currently being transported to Uttar Pradesh, where further legal proceedings will take place.

(With IANS inputs)