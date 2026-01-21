Yuvraj Mehta, a 27-year-old software engineer, was returning home from work late on Friday when his routine drive turned fatal. His car plunged into a water-filled pit in Noida, and despite hours of rescue attempts, Mehta drowned. Since his death in the early hours of Saturday, disturbing details have emerged, including alleged delays in rescue efforts and claims that eyewitnesses were pressured by police.

On January 16, Mehta was driving back to Tata Eureka Park in Noida’s Sector 150 from his office in Gurugram. At the Sector 150 intersection, his car broke through a drain boundary and fell into the water.

He reportedly climbed onto the car roof and called his father for help around midnight, but after hours of waiting without effective rescue, Mehta tragically lost his life.

Key details and startling revelation of the case

Victim and Background: 27-year-old software engineer Yuvraj Mehta lived with his father in Tata Eureka Park, Sector 150; his mother passed away nearly two years ago.

Accident Details: According to police, Mehta was driving his Grand Vitara through a turn at the Sector 150 intersection when he lost control. His car collided with the drain’s boundary wall and fell into a water-filled pit. After the accident, Mehta climbed onto the roof of his vehicle and called his father around midnight, urgently seeking help. “My son called me himself while trapped, saying, ‘Papa, I am stuck, the car has fallen into the drain’, said Mehta’s father Raj Kumar.

Eyewitnesses stated that Mehta pleaded for help for over 90 minutes as his car sank into the flooded pit, worsened by dense fog. Despite police arriving, rescue attempts failed—ropes fell short, and ladders and cranes could not reach the vehicle ultimately leading to his death early Saturday.

2. Delivery agent Moninder, who arrived at the scene around 1:45 am on Saturday, entered the pit himself after onlookers hesitated. “I tied a rope around my waist and searched for the car and the youth for about 30 minutes,” he said, adding that Mehta could have been saved if help had arrived just ten minutes earlier, Hindustan Times reported.

3. Police later deployed teams from the NDRF, the state disaster response force, and the fire department, who recovered Mehta’s body after several hours. Chief Fire Officer Pradeep Kumar Chaubey noted that the operation took time, with teams on site until 5 am. Mehta’s friends criticised the delay, claiming the rescue teams reached the location only by 2:30 am and could not enter the water until 3:20 am.

4. Police said preliminary investigations point to low visibility and speeding as likely causes of the accident. “A large drain, about six to seven feet wide, had been dug. Poor visibility and high speed appear to have caused the driver to lose control,” said Assistant Commissioner of Police Hemant Upadhyay, adding that while the boundary wall was partially damaged, it remained unclear how the car fully submerged in the pit.

5. In a police complaint, Mehta’s father claimed that Sector 150 residents had repeatedly requested the Noida authority to install barricades and reflectors near the drain, but no action was taken.

6. An FIR was registered against two construction firms, Lotus Greens Construction Pvt Ltd and MZ Wiztown Planners Pvt Ltd, owners of the pit where Mehta’s car fell, resulting in his death. The case was filed under sections 105 (culpable homicide), 106 (causing death by negligence), and 125 (acts endangering life) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

7. The autopsy, conducted on January 19, found that Mehta died from asphyxia due to ante-mortem drowning, followed by cardiac arrest. Additional Commissioner of Police Rajeev Narayan Mishra confirmed that blood and viscera samples were preserved for further analysis.

8. Abhay Kumar, promoter of MZ Wiztown Planners Pvt Ltd, was arrested from Sector 150 on Tuesday. The NDRF team also visited the site to recover the car, which was eventually retrieved from the water-filled pit after six hours, around 6:30 pm.

9.A three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) was set up the same day to investigate the circumstances surrounding Mehta’s death. The team gathered information, met with the victim’s father, and visited the accident site. They also went to the Noida Authority’s Sector 6 office, summoning officials from the police, administration, and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) individually to submit documents and explain their roles in the incident.

10. On that day, delivery agent Moninder, who had attempted to rescue Mehta, claimed that the police provided him with a ‘script', Hindustan Times reported. He said he was called in under the pretext that senior officers wanted to speak to him, but upon arrival, he was taken to a park near Knowledge Park police station and reprimanded for speaking to the media. Moninder stated, “I was instructed to give statements favoring the police, claiming they were in the water and did everything possible to rescue Yuvraj Mehta.” He added that the police also gave him a verbal script and recorded a video. Although intimidated, he initially agreed, but insisted that as the sole eyewitness, he would tell the truth.