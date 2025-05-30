Delegation Concludes Saudi Arabia Visit, Reiterating India’s Stand Against Terrorism

The Indian all-party delegation, led by BJP MP Baijayant Jay Panda, on Friday concluded a productive visit to Saudi Arabia, reaffirming India’s zero tolerance and ‘New Normal’ approach to terrorism.

The delegation, a part of India’s 'Operation Sindoor' outreach campaign, conveyed India’s firm stance against terrorism and its continued efforts to combat this global menace in all its forms and manifestations.

The visit reaffirmed the shared commitment of India and Saudi Arabia in the fight against terrorism.

“On departure, Abdulrahman Alharbi, Chair of the Saudi-India Friendship Committee of the Shura Council bid farewell to the delegation,” Indian Embassy in Riyadh posted on X.

The delegation on Thursday held extensive interactions with a cross-section of the Indian community highlighting India’s continued efforts to combat terrorism, and countering radicalism and extremism, to ensure peace and prosperity in the nation.

The delegation also expressed satisfaction that the Indian community in Saudi Arabia has remained connected to Bharat's progress and continues to be law-abiding residents, and is contributing to further strengthening the growing India–Saudi Arabia partnership. They also appreciated that Saudi Arabia has always stood with India in condemning acts of terrorism.

“Our Indian diaspora in Saudi Arabia continues to make India proud through its success, contributions & standing in local society. Today, our all-party delegation engaged with them, sharing India’s united national stance, the success of 'Operation Sindoor', and our unwavering commitment to combat cross-border terrorism with a zero-tolerance approach,” Panda posted on X.

They visited Naif Arab University for Security Sciences (NAUSS) in Riyadh and held interactions with the President of the University, Abdulmajeed Albanyan. The delegates shared strong concerns about cross-border terrorism and India's position of zero tolerance against terrorism.

“The delegation appreciated the ongoing cooperation between India and Saudi Arabia in security sciences, and between NAUSS and Indian institutions. It conveyed India’s approach to terrorism and explored avenues for collaborations in new technologies such as AI, Quantum in countering cross-border terrorism,” the Indian Embassy in Riyadh said in a statement.

“The delegation also visited the Gulf Research Centre in Riyadh, a premier research institution in the country, and met with Chairman Abdulaziz Sager. The Indian delegates spoke on India's national consensus and resolute approach to combating terrorism in all forms and manifestations, underlining that India has suffered the menace of cross-border terrorism for more than three decades, leading to the loss of innocent lives and civilian property. The Indian delegation highlighted that 'Operation Sindoor' has carved out a new benchmark in India’s fight against terrorism,” the statement added.

The delegation, led by Panda, includes BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, BJP MP Phangnon Konyak, BJP MP Rekha Sharma, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MP Asaduddin Owaisi, BJP MP Satnam Singh Sandhu, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad, and former Indian diplomat Harsh Vardhan Shringla.