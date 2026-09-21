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Delhi: 10-year-old class 6 student allegedly sexually assaulted in Sadar Bazar, 56-year-old held

The victim is a Class 6 student at a private school, according to police.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Sep 21, 2026, 12:43 PM IST|Updated: Sep 21, 2026, 12:43 PM IST
Delhi: 10-year-old class 6 student allegedly sexually assaulted in Sadar Bazar, 56-year-old held
Image Credit: ANI

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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