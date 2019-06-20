close

Delhi

Delhi: 100 rescued as fire breaks out in building in Pitampura

The fire broke out on a fifth-floor apartment around 1 am and spread to other floors.

Delhi: 100 rescued as fire breaks out in building in Pitampura
Representational Image

A fire broke out at a 10-storeyed residential building in northwest Delhi's Pitampura, a Delhi Fire Service official said on Thursday. About 100 residents were safely rescued and no one was injured in the fire late Wednesday night, the official said.

A few residents complained of mild suffocation after inhaling fumes, but did not require medical attention, Chief Fire Officer Atul Garg said.

The fire broke out on a fifth-floor apartment around 1 am and spread to other floors. Fifteen fire tenders took nearly three hours to extinguish the flames, the official said.

Furniture and other household items were damaged, the official said, adding that the exact cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.

