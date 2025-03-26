Delhi: 15-Year-Old Boy Kidnapped, Murdered By Three Minors For Rs 10 Lakh Ransom

In a shocking incident, a 15-year-old boy was kidnapped by three minors in Delhi for a Rs 10 lakh ransom and was later murdered by them.

The boy identified as Vaibhav Garg was a Class 9 student from Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar. His father was a driver.

On March 24, a PCR call was received at Police Station Wazirabad in Delhi regarding the kidnapping and subsequent murder of a 15-year-old boy who had been missing since March 23, officials said on Wednesday.

The officials said a case was filed under FIR No. 135/25 U/s 137(2) BNS, and the investigation began immediately.

Investigations revealed that Vaibhav, the son of Vikas Garg, a driver, was last seen with three boys. Two of the boys are aged 17, and one is 16. The boys were seen on a bike near Jharoda Pushta Road.

This was confirmed through CCTV footage, which led the police to apprehend the suspects, the officials said.

On March 23 (Sunday), they took him with them for a bike ride. They went to a forested area near Bhalaswa Lake, where they attacked him with knives, killed him, and then dumped his body before fleeing the scene.

Upon interrogation, the three boys admitted that they had planned to kidnap and murder Vaibhav for a ransom of Rs 10 lakh. They took Vaibhav to a secluded area near Bhalaswa Lake, where they attacked him with knives and killed him before abandoning his body in the forest.

The suspects, after committing the crime, called Vaibhav’s father on March 24 from the victim’s SIM card and demanded the ransom.

Based on the suspects' information, the team of police from Station Wazirabad recovered Vaibhav’s body from the location where it had been dumped.

The necessary legal action is being initiated in response to the crime committed.