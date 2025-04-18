Delhi: 17-Year-Old Dalit Boy Stabbed To Death In Seelampur; AAP Slams BJP As Hindu Families Express Fear

Delhi woke up to a shocker today as a 17-year-old boy named Kunal was brutally stabbed to death in New Seelampur of North East Delhi. The families in the area told Zee News that people from other community often encourage their teenagers to carry out killings and other petty crimes as teenage criminals are not treated as adults in the BNS. One of the people claimed on Zee News TV that criminals from other community have so far killed six Hindus in the area.

According to reports, following the murder, several Hindu families have put up posters outside their homes with messages like "Hindu Exodus," "This House is for Sale," and "Yogi Ji, Please Help." The residents have also appealed for increased security in the neighbourhood.

The deceased, identified as Kunal, son of Rajveer and a resident of the same area, was attacked around 7.38 p.m. on Thursday. According to police officials, information about the stabbing incident was received at PS Seelampur soon after. Kunal was immediately rushed to JPC Hospital for medical treatment. However, despite the best efforts of doctors, he succumbed to his injuries during the course of treatment.

Locals in the Seelampur area continued their protest from last night against the stabbing of the 17-year-old boy in the area, blocking roads and holding signs demanding justice for the boy.

A protestor claimed that women also get harassed a lot in the area and despite complaints, no action has been taken, "If girls go out to get some stuff, then they (men) will blow cigarette smoke on their faces. They hurl abuses at girls, grab their hands, we have complained before, but no action has been taken."

'Extremely Concerning', Says BJP

BJP Lok Sabha MP Manoj Tiwari expressed grief over the murder of a 17-year-old youth, Kunal, in the Seelampur area of Delhi on Friday.

Terming the killing as "extremely concerning," Tiwari confirmed ongoing communication with law enforcement agencies from the district to senior police officials. According to initial reports, most of the accused have already been identified, while a manhunt is underway to apprehend the remaining suspects. In a post on X, Tiwari said, "The murder of a 17-year-old Dalit youth named Kunal in Seelampur is extremely concerning. I have been in touch with the district and senior police officers since last night. Most of the criminals have been identified, and a thorough investigation is ongoing against the rest. The criminals may try to hide anywhere, but they will be arrested soon and will get severe punishment."

#WATCH | Locals in Delhi's Seelampur protest seeking justice after a 17-year-old boy was killed in the area last night. The Police have identified the deceased as Kunal.



Police say teams have been deployed to identify and apprehend the culprit; Investigation underway. pic.twitter.com/uvWF9LlGcE — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2025

AAP Questions Law And Order

Aam Aadmi Party leader (AAP) Atishi on Friday questioned the law and order situation in Delhi over the murder of a 17-year-old youth in New Delhi's Seelampur area. The AAP leader also took a jibe at the BJP government over the situation. Taking to social media X, Atishi in a post wrote, "The murder of a 17-year-old youth in Seelampur is another example of the deteriorating law and order situation in Delhi. What is the Delhi Police doing? What is Home Minister Amit Shah doing? What is the double-engine government doing?"