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Delhi: 17-year-old NEET aspirant found dead at home in Palam Colony, police recover suicide note

According to Delhi Police, a PCR call was received at Palam Village Police Station regarding a young woman who had been brought to the hospital in an unconscious condition.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 17, 2026, 02:55 PM IST|Updated: Jun 17, 2026, 02:55 PM IST
Delhi: 17-year-old NEET aspirant found dead at home in Palam Colony, police recover suicide note
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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