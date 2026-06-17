/Delhi: 17-year-old NEET aspirant found dead at home in Palam Colony, police recover suicide note

A 17-year-old NEET aspirant was found dead at her residence in Delhi's Palam Colony, with police saying preliminary investigations suggest she died by suicide. The teenager, identified as Renu, was discovered unconscious at her home on June 13 and was rushed to IG Hospital in Dwarka, where doctors declared her dead.
According to Delhi Police, a PCR call was received at Palam Village Police Station regarding a young woman who had been brought to the hospital in an unconscious condition.
During inquest proceedings conducted under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), investigators found that the girl had allegedly died by hanging at her residence.
Police said a Crime Team visited the scene and carried out an inspection. Statements of family members were recorded as part of the inquiry.
A handwritten note and the material allegedly used in the incident were recovered from the house and seized in accordance with legal procedures.
According to police, the note contained an apology to her parents, in which she reportedly wrote that she had been unable to meet their expectations.
Officials said the teenager had appeared for the NEET examination on May 3 and that it was her first attempt. Preliminary inquiries suggest she had been under emotional distress following the examination.
Police said her father had travelled to his in-laws' residence earlier that day following a death in the family, and she was alone at home when the incident occurred in the evening.
In a statement, Delhi Police said, "On 13.06.2026, a PCR call was received regarding a 17-year-old female resident of Palam Colony, who was brought to IG Hospital, Dwarka, in an unconscious condition and declared dead by the attending doctor. During inquest proceedings under Section 194 BNSS, it was found that she had allegedly committed suicide by hanging at her residence."
The statement added that the Crime Team inspected the spot, family members' statements were recorded, and no allegations of foul play or abetment had been made against any individual.
"A handwritten suicide note and ligature material were seized as per the law. Post-mortem was conducted, and the body was handed over to the legal heir. No material indicating abetment or suspicious circumstances has come to notice during the enquiry," the police said.
Officials added that no evidence suggesting foul play has emerged so far, and further inquiry into the case is continuing.
(With ANI inputs)
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